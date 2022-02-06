Al-Araji: we made sure there aren't any US combat forces in Iraq anymore

Shafaq News / The National Security Adviser, Qasim al-Araji, renewed today its rejection for targeting diplomatic missions.

Al-Araji said in an interview with the semi-official al-Iraqiya TV Channel, "we visited the headquarters of the Global Coalition and made sure there are not any combat forces."

Al-Araji revealed receiving information from the Lebanese side about ISIS movements in Lebanon, adding that intelligence information noted that some of these arrived in Iraq.

He indicated that the security forces launched an airstrike targeting terrorists in Diyala, and it turned out that there were Lebanese fighters among them.

The National Security Adviser said that the Syrian Democratic Forces are not qualified to control the terrorists in Syrian prisons.

He added that there are about 10,000 ISIS leaders in several prisons in Syria, and their families live in al-Hol camp.

Terrorists from more than 50 countries are prisoners in al-Hasaka prisoners, and Iraq called for their extradition because they pose a real threat to the country's stability.