Al-Araji warns of a war between the factions

Shafaq News / The former Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister, Bahaa Al-Araji, revealed on Monday a disagreement over the date of the elections between the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, and leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

Al-Araji said in televised statements, "the president of the republic is working to obtain a decision to hold the elections in October or November," explaining, "Muqtada al-Sadr is pressing for elections in June, but the majority of the blocs refuse that."

He added, "We may witness a war between the factions after the upcoming elections," calling on the protesters of Nasiriyah to "stand with the state because the demonstrations are not a solution and do not contribute to change," as he put it.

Bahaa Al-Araji, commenting on his previous statement on normalization, Al-Araji said, "Najaf is not sacred...but it contains sanctities," adding, "the unofficial normalization measures between Iraq and Israel have begun and are still underway."

The former Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister noted, "the Iranian experience in Iraq is intended to be repeated by weakening the Ministry of Defense and strengthening the Revolutionary Guard."