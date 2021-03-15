Al-Araji: to exert every possible effort to implement the Sinjar Agreement

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, confirmed, on Monday that the Iraqi government will exert every possible effort to implement the "Sinjar Agreement", which was signed between the governments of Baghdad and Erbil.

Earlier today, Al-Araji headed a high-ranking delegation on a visit to the Sinjar district, where he held a security meeting with the security and military leaders and conveyed to ”our sons, the fighters” the greetings of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The National Advisor stressed that the Iraqi army will hold responsibility of securing the District, while the local police officers will be from the people of Sinjar. He also confirmed that the federal government is determined “to restore services and life to the District, and to preserve the prestige of the state."

During his visit, Al-Araji made a tour in the city of Sinjar listening to the complaints of the citizens.

"The government will exert every possible effort to implement the Agreement and to return the displaced”

He asked the assistance of the international community in reconstruction the city of Sinjar and helping people for psychological wellbeing.

The National Security Adviser said, Sinjar is the title of peaceful and civil coexistence … we are proud of having security and stability in the District thanks to the cooperation of citizens with federal forces."

Al-Araji concluded, "The Sinjar district will have a great future when everyone cooperates in the reconstruction."

Last October, the Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

Several parties welcomed the agreement between the federal government and the Regional Government.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups and paves the way for the reconstruction of the district and the full return of its people in coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

In the security axe, the agreement hold the local police, the National Security and Intelligence services to take responsibility within the district.

It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar including PKK.