Al-Araji to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the situation in Makhmour camp

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-08T15:26:53+0000
Shafaq News/ The National Security Adviser, Qassem al-Araji, instructed holding an "urgent" meeting to discuss the latest updates on the Makhmour camp.

Al-Araji a meeting attended by the Senior Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Refugee Affairs in Iraq, and members of the committee, according to a statement issued by the National Security Advisory.

The statement said that the meeting was held to review the situation in the Makhmour camp, which caught the attention of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, assess the level of services provided by the Iraqi government in the camp, and the consequences of Turkey's offensive on it recently.

During the meeting, al-Araji instructed holding an urgent meeting with the concerned authorities, in the presence of the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, to clarify the appropriate vision for dealing with the Makhmour camp humanitarian file, and discuss the development of security and service requirements for the camp's residents.

The camp is located in the Makhmour district of Nineveh Governorate and is inhabited by Kurdish refugees from Turkey.

