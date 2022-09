Shafaq News / The National Security Adviser, Qassem al-Araji, said on Wednesday that he will benefit from his good relationship with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to address the current political crisis in Iraq.

In a statement to Shafaq News agency, al-Araji said that al-Sadr is "a great national figure who always works to ease the tension."