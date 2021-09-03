Al-Araji to Shafaq News: Baghdad and the U.S. technical committees will meet next week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-03T14:39:58+0000

Shafaq News/ National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji saif that an upcoming meeting of the technical committees for the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America will be held soon. Al-Araji told Shafaq News Agency that the committees will meet next week to implement the outcomes of the fourth round of the dialogue. "There will be no more rounds of the strategic dialogue between Baghdad and Washington", he noted.

