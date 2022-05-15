Report

Al-Araji stresses the need to close al-Hol camp file

Date: 2022-05-15T16:49:06+0000
Shafaq News / The National Security Adviser, Qassem al-Araji, stressed the need to close the file of al-Hol camp, which hosts the families of ISIS terrorists.

Al-Araji's office said in a statement that the latter received in his office today in Baghdad, the head of the NATO mission in Iraq, Major General Giovanni Iannucci.

The National Security Adviser laid emphasis on the importance of the mission support for Iraqi forces through training. 

For his part, Major General Iannucci, stressed the need to face ISIS threats, noting that security and stability must be achieved in Iraq.

On 10 May 2022, Major General Giovanni Iannucci from Italy assumed command of NATO Mission Iraq, following a change of command ceremony held in Baghdad. He succeeds Lieutenant General Michael Lollesgaard from Denmark, who had assumed his command on 6 May 2021.

