Al-Araji stresses the need for cooperation to overcome environmental crises

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security Council stressed on Tuesday the need to address the drought and dust storms crises.

The media office of the National Security Adviser said that the Council held its 11th session in 2022, chaired by Qassem al-Araji.

The Council discussed the current environmental crisis and the most prominent challenges that Iraq is facing in this regard.

The Minister of Environment, who attended the session, stressed the need for cooperation and joint work to address the situation.

For his part, al-Araji instructed al-Nahrain center for strategic studies to organize a conference to discuss ways to raise awareness about the environmental situation, in addition to preserving and rationalizing the consumption of resources.