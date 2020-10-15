Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Al-Araji should be polite, A close to Al-Sadr said

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-15T11:19:13+0000
Al-Araji should be polite, A close to Al-Sadr said

Shafaq News / Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, a close person the Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr commented, on Thursday, to the former Deputy Prime Minister Bahaa al-Araji statement who said "normalization with Israel would come from Najaf, not Baghdad."

Al-Iraqi posted on Facebook a photo and commented," The enemy of Najaf ... if he does not be disciplined ... we will discipline him."

Yesterday, Al-Araji said in a TV interview that Iraq is ready for normalizing with Israel, adding that the decision on this matter will be announced from Najaf, not Baghdad.


related

Al-Sadr suggests a tripartite committee

Date: 2020-09-25 11:45:17
Al-Sadr suggests a tripartite committee

Al-Sadr warns of Unknown forces dragging Iraq to Shiite-Shiite conflict

Date: 2020-09-28 19:23:16
Al-Sadr warns of Unknown forces dragging Iraq to Shiite-Shiite conflict

Al-Sadr: to resist the occupier together

Date: 2020-09-30 08:59:56
Al-Sadr: to resist the occupier together

Al-Sadr: i may have to intervene to protect religious sites

Date: 2020-10-06 18:10:11
Al-Sadr: i may have to intervene to protect religious sites

Al-Sadr: attacking the diplomatic missions exposes Iraq to danger

Date: 2020-09-18 08:20:32
Al-Sadr: attacking the diplomatic missions exposes Iraq to danger

Al-Sadr: normalization with Israel is a humiliation

Date: 2020-09-18 10:49:24
Al-Sadr: normalization with Israel is a humiliation

Al-Sadr: it is time to hold the militias accountable for what they are doing

Date: 2020-09-24 19:32:26
Al-Sadr: it is time to hold the militias accountable for what they are doing