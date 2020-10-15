Al-Araji should be polite, A close to Al-Sadr said

Shafaq News / Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, a close person the Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr commented, on Thursday, to the former Deputy Prime Minister Bahaa al-Araji statement who said "normalization with Israel would come from Najaf, not Baghdad."

Al-Iraqi posted on Facebook a photo and commented," The enemy of Najaf ... if he does not be disciplined ... we will discipline him."

Yesterday, Al-Araji said in a TV interview that Iraq is ready for normalizing with Israel, adding that the decision on this matter will be announced from Najaf, not Baghdad.