Shafaq News/ An informed source revealed today that the visit of the National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, to Palestine had been canceled.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the source said that the visit to Ramallah was canceled for technical reasons, but did not get into further details on the reason behind the cancellation.

Visiting Palestine requires obtaining a Visa from the Israeli authorities.

In his visit, al-Araji was sought to meet with the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas.