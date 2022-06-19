Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Araji reiterates Baghdad's support for the NATO mission in Iraq 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-19T19:21:07+0000
Al-Araji reiterates Baghdad's support for the NATO mission in Iraq 

Shafaq News/ Iraq is committed to endorsing the NATO's training mission in the country, National Security Advisor, Qasem al-Araji, told the commander of the NATO mission, Major-General Giovanni Iannucci, on Sunday. 

Al-Araji's media office said that he received Iannucci in his bureau in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The meeting laid emphasis on bolstering the cooperation between Baghdad and the NATO mission, and the latter's role in providing training and advice to the Iraqi forces.

Al-Araji reiterated Baghdad's support for the advisory and training mission of NATO in Iraq, highlighting its role in deterring the terrorist groups.

related

Hussein presents a briefing on NATO's mission in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-11 16:13:54
Hussein presents a briefing on NATO's mission in Iraq

NATO chief condemns the drone attack on al-Kadhimi's residence 

Date: 2021-11-07 14:00:29
NATO chief condemns the drone attack on al-Kadhimi's residence 

NATO to increase the training force in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-16 13:55:15
NATO to increase the training force in Iraq

Ukraine joins the NATO mission in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-07 08:21:43
Ukraine joins the NATO mission in Iraq

Italy to head NATO Mission in Iraq next May

Date: 2021-12-15 19:52:29
Italy to head NATO Mission in Iraq next May

NATO to expand mission in Iraq to 4,000 personnel

Date: 2021-02-18 16:56:50
NATO to expand mission in Iraq to 4,000 personnel

Hussein: we look forward to enhancing relations with the U.S.

Date: 2021-04-07 08:21:08
Hussein: we look forward to enhancing relations with the U.S.

Al-Araji receives the head of NATO's Mission in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-30 15:37:24
Al-Araji receives the head of NATO's Mission in Iraq