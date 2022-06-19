Al-Araji reiterates Baghdad's support for the NATO mission in Iraq 

Shafaq News/ Iraq is committed to endorsing the NATO's training mission in the country, National Security Advisor, Qasem al-Araji, told the commander of the NATO mission, Major-General Giovanni Iannucci, on Sunday.

Al-Araji's media office said that he received Iannucci in his bureau in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The meeting laid emphasis on bolstering the cooperation between Baghdad and the NATO mission, and the latter's role in providing training and advice to the Iraqi forces.

Al-Araji reiterated Baghdad's support for the advisory and training mission of NATO in Iraq, highlighting its role in deterring the terrorist groups.