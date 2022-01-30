Al-Araji receives the head of NATO's Mission in Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem al-Araji, said that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are not qualified to deal with al-Hol camp's dangerous terrorists.

A statement by al-Araji's office said that the latter received today the head of NATO's Mission in Iraq, Lt. Gen Michael Anker, and reviewed the mission's work in the country, especially training the Iraqi forces and al-Hol camp file.

Al-Araji stressed, during the meeting, the need for each country to receive its prisoners, who are ISIS terrorists and leaders. Otherwise, international parties must transfer them somewhere else, since they represent a real threat.

For his part, Anker said that he will deliver Iraq's message in this regard to NATO.

The National Security Adviser added that the SDF are not qualified to deal with dangerous terrorists in al-Hol camp, noting that the international community's keenness to keep them raises so many question marks.

He also hinted that there is a scenario to help ISIS resurge in the region.

Last Wednesday, SDF regained full control of al-Sina'a prison in Syria's northeastern city of Hasaka, spokesman Farhad Shami said in a tweet, a week after a breakout by Islamic State prisoners left dozens dead.

He said all remaining Islamic State militants had surrendered hours after 500 had given themselves up following clashes in some buildings.

There was no mention in the statement of the 850 children and minors caught in the crossfire when the SDF aided by U.S. troops began to storm the prison on Monday.

The U.N. and international aid organizations had expressed fear over the fate of the minors living alongside the nearly 5,000 prisoners in the overcrowded jail.