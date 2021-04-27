Al-Araji receives Zarif in his office in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, stressed today the importance of adopting dialogue among the region's countries to support stability and economic development.

Al-Araji's media office said in a statement that the latter received in his office in Baghdad, Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif, where they discussed Iraqi-Iranian relations and ways to develop them, in a way that serves the interests of the two neighboring countries and peoples.

The two sides affirmed that understanding and dialogue help stabilize the region and support economic development, stressing the need to cooperate to confront terrorism.

Zarif laid emphasis on the need to support the Iraqi government and respect the country's sovereignty, pointing to the depth of the historical relations between Baghdad and Tehran.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and met with the three presidencies and political leaders.