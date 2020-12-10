Al-Araji: political differences must not affect the citizens' sustenance

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qasim Al-Araji, refused all forms of political differences influence the citizen's sustenance, referring to the federal government's failure to disburse its financial dues.

A statement by Al-Araji's office received by Shafaq News agency said that the latter received, in his office, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, where both parties discussed the current political situation and ways to improve the relationship between the center and the region.

Al-Araji stressed the importance of, "working to ensure that political differences do not affect the citizen's strength."

For his part, Talabani said, according to the statement, "political differences have affected the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil. We must work to correct mistakes and take into account the citizens' rights."