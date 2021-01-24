Al-Araji meets the US ambassador to Iraq in his office in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, stressed the need for the Global Coalition to continue supporting Iraq in combating terrorism.

The National Security Adviser's media office said in a statement that Al-Araji received in his office the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, and discussed together plans to combat terrorism.

Al-Araji said during the meeting, according to the statement, that Iraq looks forward to the continued support of the Global Coalition in the field of combating terrorism and the exchange of information on terrorists, until the elimination of the remaining terrorist cells.

For his part, the American ambassador offered condolences to Al-Tayaran Square victims, and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, who confronted the terrorist groups yesterday, stressing his country's continued support for Iraq in his battle against terrorism.

Tueller indicated that his country's differences with Iran still exist, and that Washington seeks to resolve them through diplomatic means.