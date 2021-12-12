Al-Araji meets senior US official in his office in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ the Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL, Brett McGurk, stressed Washington's commitment to the strategic agreement with Baghdad.

The media office of the National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, said in a statement that the latter received McGurk and his accompanying delegation in his office in Baghdad, where they reviewed the security and political situation in Iraq and the region.

McGurk said during the meeting, that his country is committed to the outcomes of the strategic dialogue with Iraq, stressing that the US, according to the agreement, will not use Iraq's sky, land and water to attack neighboring countries.

He reiterated the US's support for enhancing Iraq's capabilities against terrorism, noting that the US does not pose any threat to any country, and that the common enemy is the terrorist organization ISIS.

McGurk pointed out that the strategic interest of the United States lies in a "strong, sovereign Iraqi government and a strong Iraq."

For his part, Al-Araji indicated that the Iraqi government is working with all parties, noting that the truce is in the interest of the country which seeks to maintain its security and stability.