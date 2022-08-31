Al-Araji leads a committee to investigate the August 29-30 bloodshed in the Green Zone

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji on Wednesday headed a meeting of a committee in charge of investigating the bloody events that occurred inside Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone on August 29-30.

Al-Araji's media office said in a statement that the committee brings together representatives of the Iraqi Army's Chief-of-Staff, the Joint Operations Command (JOC), the Federal Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency.

The committee formed per an order by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, will look into the events that ultimately led to killing and injuring a group of protestors and security officers, according to the statement.

"The committee decided to form sub-committees that will be tasked for field investigations," it added.

The deadly fighting in Iraq's capital appears to have subsided, after the figure at the centre of the crisis told his supporters to end their protests.

Hundreds of people who had been camped outside parliament in Baghdad for weeks dispersed as instructed by influential Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr.

On Monday, at least 23 of his followers were killed in clashes with security forces and militias aligned with Iran. The violence erupted after al-Sadr announced he had enough with politics in Iraq.

His announcement followed months of deadlock over the formation of a new government. Observers said al-Sadr's move might be tactical, having declared his political retirement more than once before.

Al-Sadr's bloc won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections last October but he failed to form a government that excludes his rivals in the Coordination Framework; a coalition with the second largest bloc, comprised mainly of Iran-backed Shiite parties.