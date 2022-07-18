Al-Araji heads a high-level meeting on IDPs' return

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Advisor, Qasem al-Araji, headed a meeting of the Supreme Committee in charge of implementing the National Security Council's decree no. 7/2021, a press release by his bureau said on Monday.

According to the press release, the meeting was attended by the head of the National Security Agency, the Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Command, the secretary of the Federal Intelligence Service, and a representative of the Ministry of Migration.

The assembly pondered recommendations relevant to the internally displaced persons repatriation, the facilities, and the humanitarian and security criteria required for a safe return to their hometowns.