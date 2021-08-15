Al-Araji hands over an invitation letter to the Emir of Qatar to attend the Baghdad summit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji handed over the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, an invitation from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to attend the Baghdad summit.

In a meeting,al-Araji discussed with the Emir of Qatar the latest political and security developments.

A statement issued by the National Security Adviser stated that Al Thani affirmed during the meeting his full support for the Baghdad Summit, and his aspiration for its success.

Al-Araji also met with the Qatari Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, and discussed ways to enhance Iraqi-Qatari relations.

Al-Araji also met with the Qatari National Security Adviser, and discussed security and information cooperation, combating terrorism, and maintaining regional and international security.

On the sidelines of his visit to Doha, Al-Araji visited the Iraqi embassy and met with its staff, and was briefed on the details of the embassy's work and the services it provides to Iraqis in Qatar, according to the statement.

Yesterday, National Security Adviser arrived in Doha on an official visit.