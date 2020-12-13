Al-Araji discusses reducing U.S. troops in Iraq with Tueller

Shafaq News / The National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, received the United States of America's Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller.

The statement issued by Al-Araji's media office said that the meeting discussed the overall political and security situation in the region and emphasized the importance of continuing the battle against terrorism and drying up the sources of its funding.

The U.S. ambassador affirmed his country's support for the Iraqi government and the work to reduce the U.S. troops and redeploy them in the region, indicating that this step's completion requires cooperation between Baghdad and Washington.

Al-Araji also discussed with the American ambassador ways to develop relations between Iraq and the United States of America in the economic, financial, and commercial fields in a way that serves the interests of the two countries, according to the statement.