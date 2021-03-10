Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Araji denies the claims of NATO commander in Iraq regarding increasing troops in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-10T14:00:35+0000
Al-Araji denies the claims of NATO commander in Iraq regarding increasing troops in Iraq

Shafaq News / The National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, denied the NATO Commander's statements in Iraq, General Pierre Olsen, who claimed that al-Araji requested increasing NATO troops in Iraq.

Al-Araji's office said in a statement that the latter received the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Iraq and the UN mission."

Al-Araji said, "the government respects the Iraqi Council of Representatives' decision on foreign forces and is working to end this file in a way that guarantees the stability of the country."

Furthermore, he reviewed with Hennis-Plasschaert, NATO's work in Iraq, stressing, "the number of NATO mission personnel is 320, including experts, advisors, trainers, and employees only. The mission does not have security missions in Iraq."

"The tasks of the NATO mission in Iraq are training and consulting only, and there is no decision or directive from the Iraqi government to increase their number or change their advisory functions. Any talk about increasing the of NATO personnel in Iraq is unfounded."

In an interview on Tuesday, NATO commander in Iraq, General Pierre Olsen, said that the Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, submitted a formal request to increase the number of NATO troops in Iraq.

NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, said on February 18, that the alliance will expand its training mission in Iraq from 500 to around 4,000 personnel.

related

Iraq and NATO are discussing a long-term cooperation plan

Date: 2020-08-31 13:51:59
Iraq and NATO are discussing a long-term cooperation plan

US signals to sending more troops to support NATO's mission in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-19 06:22:10
US signals to sending more troops to support NATO's mission in Iraq

Canada: our soldiers in Iraq are our top priority

Date: 2020-10-02 10:46:08
Canada: our soldiers in Iraq are our top priority

There is no agreement with NATO regarding the number of its trainers in Iraq, official says

Date: 2021-02-19 18:35:42
There is no agreement with NATO regarding the number of its trainers in Iraq, official says

NATO is looking forward to increase its presence in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-01 06:51:34
NATO is looking forward to increase its presence in Iraq

Expanding our tasks in Iraq is at the request of the Iraqi government, NATO commander in Iraq says

Date: 2021-02-21 11:36:46
Expanding our tasks in Iraq is at the request of the Iraqi government, NATO commander in Iraq says

NATO to expand missions in Iraq, Secretary-General says

Date: 2021-02-15 16:48:10
NATO to expand missions in Iraq, Secretary-General says

The Baghdad rocket attack is a message from armed factions

Date: 2021-02-23 10:21:49
The Baghdad rocket attack is a message from armed factions