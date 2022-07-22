Al-Araji calls for self-restraint following the Zakho attack

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security adviser, Qassem al-Araji, called for self-restraint, following the bloody attack that targeted Zakho district, Duhok governorate.

Al-Araji said in his speech during al-Ghadeer international conference that incidents such as the recent attack on Zakho must be addressed through diplomatic, and legal means.

He added, "our people must not be dragged through some parties' calls to damage Iraq's relations with other countries."

"The Iraqi government will not let its people down nor give on the country's rights", he noted.