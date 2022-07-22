Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Araji calls for self-restraint following the Zakho attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-22T15:18:50+0000
Al-Araji calls for self-restraint following the Zakho attack

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security adviser, Qassem al-Araji, called for self-restraint, following the bloody attack that targeted Zakho district, Duhok governorate. 

Al-Araji said in his speech during al-Ghadeer international conference that incidents such as the recent attack on Zakho must be addressed through diplomatic, and legal means.

He added, "our people must not be dragged through some parties' calls to damage Iraq's relations with other countries."

"The Iraqi government will not let its people down nor give on the country's rights", he noted.

related

Iraqi National Security Adviser meets the US ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-11-28 15:02:45
Iraqi National Security Adviser meets the US ambassador to Iraq

The Iraqi National Security Advisor hosts the Japanese Ambassador

Date: 2021-04-18 13:36:36
The Iraqi National Security Advisor hosts the Japanese Ambassador

NSA receives the new Commander of NATO mission-Iraq

Date: 2021-05-17 14:38:33
NSA receives the new Commander of NATO mission-Iraq

Al-Araji to Shafaq News: Baghdad and the U.S. technical committees will meet next week

Date: 2021-09-03 14:39:58
Al-Araji to Shafaq News: Baghdad and the U.S. technical committees will meet next week