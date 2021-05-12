Al-Araji calls Britain to intervene to stop the aggression against the Palestinians

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-12T21:10:12+0000

Shafaq News / The National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji expressed, on Wednesday, to the British Ambassador in Baghdad, Stephen Hickey, Iraq’s rejection to his recent statements. Hickey said earlier that “the current environment in Iraq is not suitable for holding elections.” According to a statement, Al-Araji said during his meeting with Hickey "the recent statements of the British Ambassador takes umbrage of the Iraqi street, the political blocs and the Iraqi government," indicating that they are "unacceptable statements and are considered interference in Iraqi internal affairs." For his part, the British ambassador clarified that his statements were misinterpreted, confirming his country’s respect for Iraqi sovereignty. "Britain appreciates the efforts of the Iraqi security forces that seek to establish security and stability,” expressing his confidence that the upcoming Iraqi elections will take place on time. On the other hand, Al-Araji told the British ambassador that Iraq calls on the international community and Britain, in particular, to intervene to stop the aggression against the Palestinians, stressing that Israel’s acts are condemned by all standards.

