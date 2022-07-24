Al-Araji bows out of the premiership race 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji on Sunday withdrew from a race to replace the caretaker prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, saying he is making a "sacrifice for the homeland".

Al-Araji, a leading figure in the Badr Organization headed by Hadi al-Ameri, was a top contender for the premiership until this announcement. His rise came following the withdrawal of the Sadrist movement and the emergence of the rival Shiite Coordination Framework as the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament.

"For nine months, the political process in the country has witnessed an impasse that harmed the interests of the people and the homeland," he said in a statement, "since I believe that the homeland deserves sacrifice, I thank the honorable committee that nominated me for premiership and apologize for declining the candidature."

Al-Araji, along with Falih al-Fayyadh, was proposed by al-Fatah bloc as potential candidates for the premiership. The two figures had to compete with Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani and Ali Shukri who were nominated by Nouri Al-Maliki's State of Law bloc.