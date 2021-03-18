Al-Araji: al-Hol camp is a "time bomb"

Shafaq News / National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji confirmed that Al-Hol camp is a "time bomb" and a danger threatening Iraq and the region.

Al-Araji's office said in a statement that the latter received the American ambassador in Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, and discussed with him the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the US, and the completion of previous dialogues that took place, according to the request of the Iraqi government.

The American ambassador stressed that his country looks forward to not being limited on the security side only in the dialogue, but in the scientific, economic, cultural, and other fields as well.

Furthermore, the meeting also touched on Al-Hol border camp file, where Al-Araji indicated, "Iraq needs a practical and final solution to the camp issue, with the participation of the international community, as the camp includes people from different nationalities, all of whom are terrorists."

"Al-Hol camp in its current situation is a time bomb, because there are 20,000 Iraqi children who will become ISIS terrorists who pose a threat to Iraq and the region", he added.

Since last year, Al-Hol camp has witnessed, almost daily, assassinations and rimes.

Since the beginning of 2021, the death toll in the camp has reached 32, six of whom were killed with a sharp object and the rest were shot dead.

Al-Hol camp is one of the largest camps that contain the ISIS terrorists and their families, as well as more than 60,000 people, including Syrian citizens.