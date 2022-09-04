Report

Al-Araji:Iraq should benefit from the countries that supported it in the war against terrorism

Date: 2022-09-04T09:01:51+0000
Al-Araji:Iraq should benefit from the countries that supported it in the war against terrorism

Shafaq News/ Iraq's commission for military industry shall cooperate with the countries that supported it in the battle against terrorism, National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji said on Sunday.

"We defeated ISIS, but its remnants can jeopardize the entire country," al-Araji said in a speech during the inauguration of an exhibition on Counter-Terrorism, Special Ops, and Cyber-security in Baghdad earlier today.

"The government is committed to supporting the military industry commission to promote the experience and prevent security breaches," he added, "it should benefit from the experience and cooperation with the countries that backed Iraq during the war against terrorism."

The national security advisor urged the political forces to pursue a moderate discourse, stressing that "Iraq is in need of true dialogue and reform to address the ongoing political stalemate."

