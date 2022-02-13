Al-Araji: Iraq and UK are working to dry out the terrorist's financial, media, and human resources
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-02-13T14:50:56+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Advisor, Qasem al-Araji, said that Baghdad and London are working dry up the financial, human, and media resources of terrorism.
Al-Araji's remarks came as he received the UK ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, in his bureau downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Sunday.
Al-Araji discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political and security situation in the regional and international arenas, particularly the row between Russia and Ukraine, the training of Iraqi armed forces, and the conditions of al-Hol camp in northeast Syria.
"Iraq upholds dialogue as a means to address the issues in the region. It is willing to continue the cooperation with the international community to deter terrorism, whose threat is still substantial," he told the UK diplomat, citing Baghdad and London's efforts to "dry out terrorism's human, financial, and media resources."
For his part, Bryson-Richardson reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq in the battle against the ISIS terror group and providing assistance and training to the Iraqi armed forces.