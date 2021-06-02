Al-Anbar's Health Directorate denies reports on "Black Fungus" cases and mortalities in the governorate

Shafaq News/ Al-Anbar's Health Directorate refuted the reports that emerged recently about registering new cases and mortalities from Mucurmycosis, a.k.a Black Fungus, in the governorate.

The Directorate's Spokesperson, Anas Qais al-Ani, confirmed in a statement today, Wednesday, that the governorate has not reported any case of "Black Fungus" infection in the governorate.

Al-Ani called media outlets to "obtain the news through the official channel, which is the media office of al-Anbar's Health Directorate," indicating, "circulating these news sparks fear amongst the citizens."

The spokesperson of al-Anbar's Health urged the citizens to comply with the preventive measures against COVID-19 and apply for COVID-19 vaccines at the nearest vaccination center.