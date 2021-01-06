Al-Anbar residents salute the Iraqi army units on the centenary of its establishment

Shafaq News / On the centenary of the Iraqi army establishment, residents of al-Anbar organized a tour to the Iraqi army units deployed in the governorate to offer congratulation to offer congratulations on the occasion.

Shafaq News agency reporter said today that tens of al-Anbar residents visited and presented flowers to army personnel deployed in the governorate.

The residents of Al-Anbar called on the central government to dissolve the armed militias and implement the decision to restrict weapons in the hands of the state.

In this regard, Abdulaziz Muwaffaq (34 years old) told Shafaq News agency, "We hope that the state will be able to disband the militias that control many Iraqi governorates", stressing the need for the security file to be in the hands of the Iraqi army and police forces.

while Saleh Mahdi (29 years old) told Shafaq News Agency, "the country's security situation will remain a source of concern as long as there is more than one force trying to impose its prestige."

On the other hand, several governorate residents demanded opening the door for volunteering and addressing the imbalance in component representation within the army to include all components of Iraqi society without exception.

Hatem Hamid, the security assistant to Al-Anbar governor, told Shafaq News agency, "Al-Anbar local government began to demand the state to balance the security and military institutions, calling on the governorate's residents, "to join the military and security colleges, as Al-Anbar has the lowest representation in security institutions."