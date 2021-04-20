Al-Anbar police command cooperates with Erbil’s Asayish forces and arrests a terrorist group

Shafaq News / Al-Anbar Police Chief, Hadi Kassar Erzaij, held a conference today to review the month of Ramadan’s security plan.

Kassar said that holding the conference aims is to complete the plan prepared by al-Anbar Police Command to maintain the stability of the governorate in the holy month, and implementing the decisions of the COVID-19 crisis cell.

He added that the police command in al-Anbar needs the citizen's cooperation with all security agencies, through reporting any violations or strangers who might appear in the governorate.

Kassar confirmed that the command is carrying out major pre-emptive operations. He pointed out that yesterday, a terrorist group of seven, who had assassinated citizens and security personnel and trying to carry out other terrorist operations during Ramadan, was arrested in the Kurdistan region, with the cooperation of the Asayish forces in Erbil.