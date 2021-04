Shafaq News / An official security source in al-Anbar Operations Command reported today that a searching operation had been carried out in eastern al-Anbar regions, to pursue wanted persons and terrorists.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the operation included al-Amiriyah district and Al-Khairat sub-district.

The authorities are considering providing these areas with towers and thermal surveillance cameras, to monitor any move that would destabilize security.