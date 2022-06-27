Report

Al-Anbar criminal court sentences two persons to death for attempting to kill a senior officer

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-27T18:30:10+0000
Al-Anbar criminal court sentences two persons to death for attempting to kill a senior officer

Shafaq News/ The Criminal Court of al-Anbar on Monday sentenced two persons to death for an attempt to kill a senior police officer earlier this year, 2022. 

According to a press release by al-Anbar's police department, the indictees were found guilty of attempted murder in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism. 

On April 13, 2022, al-Anbar's police department captured the two brothers Omar and Abdul-Rahman Ahmed Khalaf Abed for attempting to poison senior military officers, government officials, and local figures. 

The local police said that the target of this assassination attempt was the governorate's police chief, Hadi Zreij Kassar,  himself.

