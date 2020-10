Shafaq News / A terrorist cell has been dismantled by Al-Anbar Operations Command in Fallujah district.

"The intelligence of the 10th Division of Al-Anbar Operations arrested five terrorists in Fallujah and its outskirts." The commander of Anbar operations, Major General Nasser Al-Ghanem, said in a statement

In another development, the Security Media Cell said "based on intelligence information, hideouts containing IEDs, missiles and equipment were destroyed."