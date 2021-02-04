Al-Anbar announces new restrictions amid fears of second COVID-19 wave

Shafaq News / The governor of Al-Anbar and head of the COVID-19 Crisis Cell in the governorate, Ali Farhan Al-Dulaimi, announced that several decisions have been taken to limit the spread of the virus.

The measures included preventing holding funerals, weddings, and all kinds of religious events.

The director of the health sector of Fallujah district, east of Al-Anbar, Ahmed Salem, told Shafaq News agency, "It is no secret that the second wave of COVID-19 is worse than the first, and according to readings made by official health institutions, the number of cases is increasing significantly. This is what prompted us, after consulting with the directors of health departments in the governorate, to take the necessary measures to prevent the virus from reaching the governorate."

"Given what the rest of the world has done regarding the second wave, precautionary measures must be taken so that the pandemic can be brought under control before it is too late", he added.

Salem stressed, "So far, Al-Anbar has largely controlled the spread of the virus, but the increasing number of cases in the rest of the governorates prompted us to take the necessary measures, as the commercial movement is still ongoing between governorates, and this can help spread the pandemic in Al-Anbar."