Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Anbar-Samarra road reopened after five years

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-21T08:26:35+0000
Al-Anbar-Samarra road reopened after five years

Shafaq News/ A security source in al-Anbar governorate said that al-Anbar-Samarra road has been reopened after Nearly half a decade of closure.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the road was inaugurated in the presence of the commander of the ground forces, the deputy commander of the joint operations, the governors of al-Anbar and Saladin, the commanders of operations, and the police in al-Anbar.

The road has been closed for five years, specifically since the invasion of ISIS to many Iraqi cities and governorates.

related

Heavy Security deployment in Saladin to protect Shiite visitors of Samarra

Date: 2021-02-14 12:32:30
Heavy Security deployment in Saladin to protect Shiite visitors of Samarra

ISIS's "Minister of agriculture" arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-01-08 15:53:48
ISIS's "Minister of agriculture" arrested in Al-Anbar

US-backed operations in Al-Anbar desert

Date: 2020-12-01 20:26:27
US-backed operations in Al-Anbar desert

Four terrorists arrested in Baghdad and Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-18 09:37:33
Four terrorists arrested in Baghdad and Al-Anbar

A dangerous terrorist arrested in Al-Anbar governorate

Date: 2020-10-16 18:09:24
A dangerous terrorist arrested in Al-Anbar governorate

A state of alert declared in Al-Anbar and the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Date: 2021-01-21 17:02:28
A state of alert declared in Al-Anbar and the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Iraqi army distributes aid and helps to treat patients in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-17 16:49:34
Iraqi army distributes aid and helps to treat patients in Al-Anbar

Two injured in an ISIS attack on a security point in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-24 06:16:31
Two injured in an ISIS attack on a security point in Al-Anbar