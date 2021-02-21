Al-Anbar-Samarra road reopened after five years

Shafaq News/ A security source in al-Anbar governorate said that al-Anbar-Samarra road has been reopened after Nearly half a decade of closure.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the road was inaugurated in the presence of the commander of the ground forces, the deputy commander of the joint operations, the governors of al-Anbar and Saladin, the commanders of operations, and the police in al-Anbar.

The road has been closed for five years, specifically since the invasion of ISIS to many Iraqi cities and governorates.