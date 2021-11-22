Report

Al-Amiri: we have evidence of electoral fraud

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-22T16:05:35+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of Al-Fatah Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri confirmed today that there is "conclusive evidence" of fraud in the parliamentary elections.

Al-Amiri's office said in a statement that the latter received the French Ambassador Eric Chevalier in his office in Baghdad, where they discussed joint diplomatic relations between the two countries and several other files. 

 Al-Amiri stressed during the meeting that there is evidence of electoral fraud, noting, "we are waiting for the Federal Court's just decision, and we are following the matter through legal and peaceful means."

"The commission has proven that it managed the elections in a bad way, which confused the political scene."

 Al-Amiri stressed that foreign forces will leave Iraq by the end of the current year, according to what was agreed upon, and all countries must abide by it.

