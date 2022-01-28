Al-Amiri: we are ready to help other forces in forming a majority government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-28T15:49:49+0000

Shafaq News/ The leader of the "Al-Fateh" Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, called for consensus among the Iraqi political forces to form the government and manage the next stage in the country. Al-Amiri said that a consensus is required on the position of Prime Minister. Otherwise, "the biggest loser is the Iraqi people." Al-Fateh Head addressed the Iraqi political forces, saying, "This stubbornness must end, and we must put the interests of the Iraqi people in the front." Al-Amiri stressed that the Framework forces would not accept that all Kurds, Sunnis, and Shiites agree to exclude a Shiite party (the Coordination Framework.) "We have no problem with forming a national majority government, let brothers in the Takadum Alliance, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Sadrists and the winning Shiites, Sunnis, Kurds, and others form the government, and we will welcome it, help them and cooperate with them." He concluded. It is worth noting that Al-Fateh is a major party in the Shiite Coordination Framework that rejected the results of the elections. The Iran-backed Alliance won only 17 seats, compared with 45 in 2018. The head of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, tried to include the Shiite Framework into the next government to no avail. Al-Sadr rejects any participation for the head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, (a prominent part of the Framework) in the national majority government. Al-Sadr said in a televised speech, "I invited Hadi Al-Amiri, Qais Al-Khazali, and Faleh Al-Fayyad (leaders of the Framework) to participate in the majority government, on condition that Al-Maliki would not participate, but they refused."

related

Al-Amiri: we have evidence of electoral fraud

Date: 2021-11-22 16:05:35

Al-Sadr offers the Interior portfolio to Al-Fatah in exchange for disengaging the alliance with Al-Maliki

Date: 2022-01-27 10:56:21

Al-Fatah: An influential party bought electoral centers and votes in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-06-03 11:52:20

Al-Fateh: The largest Prlieanmentary bloc will be formed in the house of the "Sheikh of the Mujahideen"

Date: 2021-12-02 09:02:20

Al-Sadr's office did not contact al-Amiri to arrange a meeting, source reveals

Date: 2022-01-27 17:42:38

Al-Amiri: political forces demand an immediate departure of the U.S. forces from Iraq

Date: 2021-06-29 10:33:12

Al-Amiri: we will abide by the Federal Court's decision

Date: 2021-12-05 15:18:22

Some political parties are seeking to postpone the elections, Al-Fatah reveals

Date: 2021-08-15 16:06:16