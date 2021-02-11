Al-Amiri warns of "killing the reform"

Shafaq News / Al-Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, commented today on the Iraqi Council of Ministers announcing the formation of a supreme Committee for Reform headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, warning of what he described as "killing the reform."

"The process of forming committees is always useless, and the past 17 years are the best proof of that. These committees always procrastinate files and are not serious about dealing with important ones," the leader in the coalition, Ghazanfar Al-Battikh, told Shafaq News agency.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Council of Ministers issued yesterday eight new decisions, including the establishment of the Supreme Committee for Reform.

The committee includes the Prime Minister (President), Minister of Finance (Vice president), Minister of Planning, Minister of Oil, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, the Central Bank Governor, the Executive Director of the Supreme Committee for Reform, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Strategic Affairs, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Head of the Legal Department in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Two experts nominated by the Prime Minister, A representative of each of the two major international support organizations.