Al-Amiri: talks are still underway with all Iraqi parties

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-01T14:40:32+0000
Al-Amiri: talks are still underway with all Iraqi parties

Shafaq News / The Head of al-Fatah coalition, and the Secretary-General of Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, confirmed that talks between all Iraqi parties are still ongoing.

Al-Amiri's issued his statements in a meeting of Badr organization, attended by the Assistant Secretary-General of the Organization, Abdulkarim al-Ansari.

Al-Amiri's stressed, in a statement, the Coordination Framework's unity, noting that talks are still ongoing with all parties.

For his part, al-Ansari said that excluding any party affiliated with the Coordination Framework is a non-Democratic act and can never help form a national majority government.

