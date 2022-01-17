Al-Amiri returns empty-handed from Erbil-Sources

Shafaq News / Shafaq News agency learned that the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, did not reach an agreement with the Kurdish leaders today.

Al-Amiri met earlier today with Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

A reliable political source told Shafaq News agency that al-Amiri did not reach an agreement with leader Barzani regarding the new government.

During the negotiations, al-Ameri proposed the name of Haidar al-Abadi as a compromise candidate for the Premiership, but the Kurdish leader refused.

Al-Ameri also proposed that al-Sadr has half the cabinet seats, the Kurds -who already have the Presidency of the Republic and a Deputy Parliament Speaker- get two, and the Coordination Framework and Sunni blocs share the remaining seats. However, Barzani also rejected this proposal.

The Kurdish leader informed al-Ameri that the cabinet shall obtain a Shiite consensus before presenting it to the Kurds.

Earlier today, a source from inside the Coordination Framework said that the Shiite forces consortium tried to force Haidar al-Abadi or Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi into al-Sadr's shortlist of Premiership candidates that include the incumbent Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi with Sadrist candidates.

Shafaq News Agency was informed that the Shiite forces are trying to persuade al-Sadr with the option of "consensus governments" as an alternative to the seemingly failing "unified Shiite bloc".

However, the latter would not mind the State of Law bloc joining the government without their leader, Nouri al-Maliki, according to exclusive leaks to Shafaq News Agency.