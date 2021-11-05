Report

Al-Amiri receives KDP delegation in Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-05T20:27:53+0000
Al-Amiri receives KDP delegation in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ The head of Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri received on Friday the delegation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) headed by Hoshyar Zebari in his office in the capital, Baghdad.

 In a statement, Al-Amiri's office, both sides discussed future political alliances and the current political situation, especially the file of electoral fraud and widespread demonstrations against the preliminary results.

Earlier today, the Kurdish delegation met with the head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, and the negotiating delegation of the Sadrist bloc, headed by Hassan al-Adhari.

 Zebari headed a delegation to “calm the situation and dialogue among the political parties in preparation for forming the next government,” KDP member Mayada Al-Najjar told Shafaq News Agency.

 According to officials, the Kurdish forces are waiting for their Shiite counterparts to nominate the next prime minister.

