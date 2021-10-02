Al-Amiri: political money is used to buy people in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri, accused on Saturday political parties of using political money to buy voters for the legislative elections.

Al-Amiri said, "the (religious) reference has drawn a clear map for the elections, and there is no talk after the reference's words," calling for the necessity of "responsible and accurate" participation in the elections.

"Unfortunately, today, political money is used in many areas, and in Kirkuk in particular, to buy people," he added.