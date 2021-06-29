Al-Amiri: political forces demand an immediate departure of the U.S. forces from Iraq
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-29T10:33:12+0000
Shafaq News/ A source reported today that a meeting was held between the head of the Al-Fatah Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in the Green Zone.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that during the meeting, Al-Amiri stressed that the demands of the political forces and armed factions changed after the recent U.S. bombing from a scheduled to an immediate and complete departure of the U.S. forces from Iraq.
The source added that al-Kazemi confirmed to Al-Amiri that he would discuss this matter with the specialized Iraqi technical-military committees and the American side.
This action comes a day after U.S. aircraft targeted three sites belonging al-Hashd al-Shaabi brigades, in Al-Qaim, west of al-Anbar, killing our of its members.