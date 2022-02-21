Al-Amiri meets a representative of al-Sadr in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, held a meeting with a representative of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr today, a political source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting took place in al-Amiri's house in Baghdad, to discuss holding a meeting between the leaders of the Coordination Framework (including Nouri al-Maliki) and al-Sadr.

Earlier today, a source reported that the Coordination Framework held an extensive meeting, in conjunction with Muqtada al-Sadr's visit to Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting is discussing solutions to end the political crisis that the country is going through.

The head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, arrived today in Baghdad.

Sources close to al-Sadr told Shafaq News agency that he headed from al-Hannana to Baghdad in an unannounced visit.

The visit comes amid talks about an expected meeting that will bring together the Sadrist movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and al-Siyada coalition.