Shafaq News / The head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, discussed with Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustaf al-Kadhimi, ways to address the current political differences.

Al-Amiri's office said in a statement that the latter received al-Kadhimi in his office in Baghdad, to assess the current political crisis in the country.

The two parties discussed ways to solve the differences between political parties.