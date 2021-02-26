Al-Amiri demands investigation into the U.S Airstrike against "PMF"

Shafaq News/ The head of the Al-Fateh Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, called on the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to investigate the U.S. airstrike against "Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi" (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF).

Al-Amiri said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "We call on the Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to investigate the American strike that took place last night at the Iraqi-Syrian borders."

He added, "The information available to us indicates that this is a targeting of the Popular Mobilization Forces stationed on the Iraqi-Syrian borders, not as the U.S. Defense Department claims that it is targeting the Iraqi Islamic Resistance factions on Syrian territory."

Al-Amiri also called on Al-Kadhimi to "investigate the American readout that claims that there is a cooperation between the Iraqi government and the U.S. Department of Defense to achieve this strike."

He said, "This is a dangerous statement to disturb the unity and harmony between the security services," adding, "for the utmost necessity and national importance, we await the disclosure of the results of this investigation so that our people will be informed of what is happening."

The United States carried out airstrikes authorised by President Joe Biden against facilities belonging to Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria on Thursday, in response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq, the Pentagon said.

Biden's decision to strike only in Syria and not in Iraq, at least for now, gives Iraq's government some breathing room as it investigates a Feb. 15 attack that wounded Americans.

"At President (Joe) Biden’s direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

"President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq."

He said the strikes destroyed multiple facilities at a border control point used by Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada.