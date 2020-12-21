Report

Al-Amiri condemns the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-21T05:48:13+0000
Al-Amiri condemns the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The head of Al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, condemned the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on Monday.

Al-Amiri said in a statement, "We strongly condemn targeting diplomatic missions and the and intimidation of civilians in Baghdad."

He added, "these bombing operations are not justified under any pretext," calling on the security services to carry out their duties towards maintaining security and enforcing the law.

The Iraqi Security Information Cell announced that eight Katyusha rockets landed on the Green Zone in which the US embassy is located, on Sunday night.  The embassy intercepted the missiles, and revealed that there had been "light damage" to the building and expected several injuries.

The embassy condemned the attack, and demanded to hold those responsible accountable, while the Iraqi authorities pledged to protect diplomatic facilities and described the attack as "criminal acts."

It is worth noting that he US embassy and other foreign military and diplomatic sites have been targeted by dozens of rockets and explosive devices since the fall of 2019.

Western and Iraqi officials blamed militant groups, including the pro-Iranian "Hezbollah Brigades", of responsibility.

In October 2020, these groups agreed to an open truce, but Sunday's attack appears to be their third breach.

