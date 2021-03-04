Al-Amiri coalition flies solo and describes the Pope's visit as "historic"

Shafaq News/ Al-Fatah Coalition, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, described Pope Francis's visit as "historic" while praising his role in "creating resolutions".

The security officer of the Hezbollah Brigades, Abu Ali Al-Askari, expressed, on Wednesday, in a statement his lack of optimism towards Pope Francis' visit to Iraq, and his doubts about what is being planned behind the facade of interreligious dialogue, and the reason they chose to do it in this place at such times."

Al-Fatah coalition mentioned in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "This historic visit will be a national opportunity to root out the unity of human beings regardless of their ideology which is what prophets and intellectuals of both Christianity and Islam worked to achieve. It will be a blessing of peace to humanity after the woes of wars and conflict terrorist groups caused among Christians, Muslims and other religions alike."

The statement added that Pope Francis is a spiritual figure that we appreciate and cherish and value its role in building major resolutions based on peace and freedom as far away as wars and conflicts as possible, and he will find in Iraq the cradle of civilizations, religions and prophets all the love and respect, and will be introduced to the deep understanding and beliefs scholars of Islam, who he will be meeting during his visit, hold of the similarities that we share with the Christian world.

He stressed that Pope Francis will find a great unity among Muslims, Christians and people of all religions and backgrounds as they move together to achieve victory after victory in the face of ISIS and he will feel in all the places he visits the strong bond Iraqis share with their land, their dedication to protect it and destroy all what's left of ISIS with their unity and solidarity.