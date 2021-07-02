Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Amiri calls to remove U.S. forces from Iraq "immediately"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-02T12:57:53+0000
Al-Amiri calls to remove U.S. forces from Iraq "immediately"

Shafaq News/ The head of the Al-Fatah coalition, Hadi Al-Amiri, called on Friday to "expel the American occupiers" from Iraq immediately.

Al-Amiri said in a speech that Iraq's stability and prosperity cannot be achieved as long as "American occupation" is still in Iraq and implementing "Zionist agendas."

Al-Amiri called on all Iraqis and government agencies to, "apply pressure to remove the American occupation, which does not have any legal, constitutional or legal basis for its presence on Iraqi lands."

"The current national and historical responsibility is to remove the occupying foreign forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi government must fulfill its promises to remove those forces."

Al-Amiri pointed out that the demands to dissolve al-Hashd al-Shaabi are "completely rejected".

related

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, U.S. Secretary of State speak by phone, reaffirm the partnership

Date: 2021-04-24 06:01:44
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, U.S. Secretary of State speak by phone, reaffirm the partnership

Al-Kadhimi to attend a meeting in Al-Amiri's house

Date: 2020-08-26 12:20:30
Al-Kadhimi to attend a meeting in Al-Amiri's house

U.S. outraged by violence against Iraqi demonstrators

Date: 2021-05-28 06:05:43
U.S. outraged by violence against Iraqi demonstrators

An arrest warrant for a former MP and judge on a lawsuit file by Al-Amiri

Date: 2020-10-04 10:43:34
An arrest warrant for a former MP and judge on a lawsuit file by Al-Amiri

Iran’s Proxies in Iraq Threaten U.S. With More Sophisticated Weapons

Date: 2021-06-05 09:36:08
Iran’s Proxies in Iraq Threaten U.S. With More Sophisticated Weapons

Al-Amiri: approving the borrowing law will not affect the Kurdish-Shiite relations

Date: 2020-11-19 10:22:24
Al-Amiri: approving the borrowing law will not affect the Kurdish-Shiite relations

The Iraqi Military committee discloses the details of its meeting with its U.S. counterpart

Date: 2021-06-05 10:36:13
The Iraqi Military committee discloses the details of its meeting with its U.S. counterpart

Al-Amiri accuses Al-Baath of threatening Iraq

Date: 2020-12-12 16:59:45
Al-Amiri accuses Al-Baath of threatening Iraq