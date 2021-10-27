Al-Amiri calls for a solution to prevent terrorist attacks and security breaches

Shafaq News/ The head of Al-Fatah coalition, Hadi Al-Amiri, commented on the massacre committed by ISIS in Al-Rashad village.

Al-Amiri said in a speech during his visit with a large security delegation to Al-Rashad, "We have come to hear from you and your demands."

"Let us think together to find a way out so that these events do not recur," he added.

Al-Amiri noted, "If the defect is in the security services, we will deal with the security services, and if the defect is in the region, we will deal with the region."

Earlier today, a security and military delegation arrived in Diyala today to follow up on the security situation in the governorate.

A government official told Shafaq News Agency, "The delegation included the Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Yarallah, the head of Joint Operations command Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al-Shamri, the National Security Agency's advisor, Qassem Al-Araji, in addition to the head of the Al-Fatah Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri."

"The delegation held a meeting with officials and security leaders in Diyala regarding the bloody attack that targeted the villages of Al-Rashad and Nahr Al-Imam, south of al-Miqdadiyah, 40 km northeast of Baquba", he noted.

Witnesses confirmed that several families left Nahr al-Imam village following yesterday's attack which resulted in more than 30 casualties.

For his part, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, said that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces instructed to pursue ISIS remnants and intensify the intelligence effort to prevent the recurrence of any security breaches.